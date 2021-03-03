Australia shares set to fall tracking Wall Street on disappointing jobs data, NZ down

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares are expected to fall on Thursday as disappointing jobs data from the United States weighs on investor sentiment, while tech stocks are likely to track their Wall Street peers.

March 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to fall on Thursday as disappointing jobs data from the United States weighs on investor sentiment, while tech stocks are likely to track their Wall Street peers.

The local share price index futures fell 0.56%, a 38-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.8% on Wednesday on strong GDP data.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was down 0.3% in early trade.

(Reporting by Aditya Munjuluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((aditya.srivastsav@thomsonreuters.com; 080 61822719;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters