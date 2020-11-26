Australia shares set to fall on fears of slow recovery, vaccine woes

Nov 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open lower on Friday as rising global COVID-19 cases stoked fears of a long-drawn economic recovery, while concerns over the results of one potential vaccine also dampened sentiment.

British drugmaker AstraZeneca said it would likely run an additional global trial to assess the efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine using a lower dosage amid questions over the results from its late-stage study, according to a Bloomberg News report.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 12.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was trading flat at 12,607.62 by 2114 GMT.

