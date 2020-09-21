Australia shares set to fall on concerns over global economic recovery

Sept 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open lower on Tuesday as concern over renewed lockdown measures in Europe and the UK, following resurgent coronavirus infections, put a dent on the global economic outlook.

The local share price index futures fell 0.9%, a 68.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.2% by 2228 GMT.

(Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

