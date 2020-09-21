Australia shares set to fall on concerns over global economic recovery

Australian shares are likely to open lower on Tuesday as concern over renewed lockdown measures in Europe and the UK, following resurgent coronavirus infections, put a dent on the global economic outlook.

The local share price index futures fell 0.9%, a 68.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.7% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.2% by 2228 GMT.

