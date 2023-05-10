Australia shares set to fall, NZ slides

May 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to slide marginally on Thursday as domestic mining stocks are expected to track weak commodity prices overnight, while April's inflation print in the U.S. suggested the Federal Reserve might hike interest rates further.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 5.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 0.1% lower on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% to 11947.6 in early trade.

