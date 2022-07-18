Australia shares set to fall; NZ flat

AAPL

Australian shares are likely to open lower on Tuesday as warnings of slowing hiring by U.S. tech and banking giants like Apple Inc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc have reignited fears among investors of a global economic downturn.

The local share price index futures dropped 0.4%, a 131.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.2% on Monday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was nearly flat in early trade.

