Australia shares set to fall; NZ flat
July 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to open
lower on Tuesday as warnings of slowing hiring by U.S. tech and
banking giants like Apple Inc
The local share price index futures
Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was nearly flat in early trade.
(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets
[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.