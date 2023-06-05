Australia shares set to fall at open; NZ up

June 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Tuesday, as investors are cautious ahead of the central bank's interest rate decision at its policy meeting later in the global day.

The local share price index futures fell 0.6%, a 28.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1% on Monday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade.

