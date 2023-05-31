Australia shares set to fall at open, NZ rises

June 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open slightly lower on Thursday with commodities likely to be under pressure from disappointing manufacturing data from China, while investors focused on a vote in Congress on raising the U.S. debt ceiling.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 4.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark declined 3% last month.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% in early trade.

