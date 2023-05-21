Australia shares set to fall at open; NZ rises

May 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open lower on Monday, with domestic commodity stocks likely to fall on weak prices, while renewed uncertainty over a U.S. debt ceiling deal kept sentiment subdued.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 9.5-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark gained 0.6% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

