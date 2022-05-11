Australia shares set to fall at open, NZ rises

Australian shares are expected to open lower on Thursday taking cues from a sharp fall on Wall Street after U.S. data showed higher-than-expected core inflation, fuelling worries about faster rate hikes.

The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 54.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.2% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% to 11,241.28 in early trade.

