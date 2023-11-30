Australia shares set to fall at open, NZ edges higher

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open lower on Friday, as energy stocks could drag due to plummeting oil prices, with technology stocks also set to fall in line with overnight declines in U.S. peers.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 2.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.7% higher on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.1% in early trade.

