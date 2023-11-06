Australia shares set to fall at open, NZ down

Nov 7 (Reuters - Australian shares were likely to open lower on Tuesday as investors priced in a high likelihood of a rate hike by the country's central bank in its monetary policy meeting due later in the day.

The local share price index futures fell 0.2%, a 4.4-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark had ended Monday 0.3% higher.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% in early trade.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

