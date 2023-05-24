Australia shares set to fall at open, NZ down

May 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Thursday, with mining stocks likely to fall on weak metal prices, while a lack of progress on U.S. debt ceiling talks kept investors on edge.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 17.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark finished 0.6% lower on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.3% in early trade.

(Reporting by Poonam Behura Editing by Chris Reese) ((Poonam.Behura@thomsonreuters.com)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.