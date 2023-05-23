News & Insights

Australia shares set to fall at open, NZ down

May 23, 2023 — 06:33 pm EDT

May 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares were poised to open lower on Wednesday, with mining stocks set to decline on weak iron ore prices, while continued uncertainty over U.S. debt ceiling talks and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve officials dented sentiment.

The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, an 18.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.05% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade.

