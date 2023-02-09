US Markets

Australia shares set to fall at open, NZ down

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

February 09, 2023 — 04:36 pm EST

Written by Reuters ->

Feb 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Friday, tracking losses on Wall Street as investors continue to assess the U.S. Federal Reserve's stance on interest rates, while a likely drag on local gold and energy stocks could further burden the index.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 103.3-points discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.5% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 12,111.22-points during early trade. (Reporting by Nausheen Thusoo in Bengaluru) ((Nausheen.Thusoo@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

