Australia shares set to fall at open, NZ dips

June 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to fall at open on Wednesday, taking cues from sharp losses across global markets as investors await the outcome of the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting where a 75-basis-point rate hike is expected.

The local share price index futures fell 0.6%, a 49-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark slumped 3.6% on Tuesday, the biggest fall in over two years.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.2% in early trade.

