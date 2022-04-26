Australia shares set to fall at open, NZ dips

April 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Wednesday tracking a sharp fall in Wall Street indices as inflation worries and China's COVID-19 curbs continue to dampen risk appetite.

The local share price index futures fell 1.5%, a 148.0-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark lost 2.1% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.7% to 11,731.48 in early trade.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

