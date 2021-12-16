Australia shares set to fall at open; New Zealand rises

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are projected to open lower on Friday as an overnight tumble in Wall Street's tech-focused Nasdaq index is expected to weigh on local tech stocks.

The local share price index futures inched up 0.1% but remained at an 89.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index last close. The benchmark lost 0.4% on Thursday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.08% in early trade. (Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

