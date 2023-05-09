Australia shares set to ease, NZ down

May 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open marginally lower on Wednesday as investors exercise caution ahead of key U.S. consumer prices data for April, which could influence whether the Federal Reserve will cut rates sooner rather than later.

The local share price index futures fell 0.3%, a 29.1-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark was down 0.2% at the close of trade on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 11874.9 points in early trade.

