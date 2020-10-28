Australia shares set to drop in line with global sell-off, NZ down

Oct 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to fall on Thursday as a jump in global cases of the novel coronavirus spooked investors, stoking worries of prolonged restrictions that could damage nascent economic recovery.

The local share price index futures declined 1.7%, or 103 points by 2122 GMT, a 115.7-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.1% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.9% in early trade.

