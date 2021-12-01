Australia shares set to drop at open; NZ falls

Australian shares are poised to open lower on Thursday as the new Omicron coronavirus variant continues to keep investors jittery, with surging inflation risks further adding to concern over earlier-than-expected tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

The local share price index futures fell 1.1%, a 75.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.28% on Wednesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.15% in early trade.

