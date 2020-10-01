Australia shares set to drop as oil prices tumble, NZ flat

Australian shares are set to drop on Friday, with losses in energy stocks likely weighing on the benchmark as oil prices tumbled overnight.

Oil prices fell 3% on Thursday as rising COVID-19 cases around the world dampened the demand outlook, and a rise in OPEC output last month also pressured prices. [O/R]

The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 31.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1% higher on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.04% in early trade.

