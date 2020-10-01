Australia shares set to drop as oil prices tumble, NZ flat

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to drop on Friday, with losses in energy stocks likely weighing on the benchmark as oil prices tumbled overnight.

Oil prices fell 3% on Thursday as rising COVID-19 cases around the world dampened the demand outlook, and a rise in OPEC output last month also pressured prices. [O/R]

The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 31.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1% higher on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.04% in early trade.

