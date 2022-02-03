Australia shares set to dip, NZ shares fall

US Markets
Australian shares are likely to slide on Friday, with domestic technology stocks expected to weigh on the local bourse, as major indexes on Wall Street slumped overnight after Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' dour forecast sent its stock plummeting.

The local share price index futures fell 1.1%, a 178-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% in early trade.

