Australia shares set to dip, NZ shares fall

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares are likely to slide on Friday, with domestic technology stocks expected to weigh on the local bourse, as major indexes on Wall Street slumped overnight after Facebook-owner Meta Platforms' dour forecast sent its stock plummeting.

The local share price index futures fell 1.1%, a 178-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.1% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% in early trade.

