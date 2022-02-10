Australia shares set to dip at open, NZ down

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Friday, as inflation data from the United States overnight and calls for more aggressive interest rate hikes were expected to weigh on sentiment, with Wall Street-tracking tech stocks expected to lead the fall.

The local share price index futures fell 0.8%, a 160.5-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark added 0.3% on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.4% in early trade.

