Australia shares set for weak start, NZ stocks fall

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set for a weak start on Tuesday as an increasingly hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve and rising geopolitical tensions have spooked investors, with local oil-related stocks likely to decline as crude prices fell about 2% overnight.

The local share price index futures was down 1.3% as of 2110 GMT, a 179.5-point discount to the S&P/ASX 200 index . The benchmark fell 0.5% on Monday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% in early trade on Tuesday.

