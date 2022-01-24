Australia shares set for weak start, NZ stocks fall

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares were set for a weak start on Tuesday as an increasingly hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve and rising geopolitical tensions have spooked investors, with local oil-related stocks likely to decline as crude prices fell about 2% overnight.

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set for a weak start on Tuesday as an increasingly hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve and rising geopolitical tensions have spooked investors, with local oil-related stocks likely to decline as crude prices fell about 2% overnight.

The local share price index futures was down 1.3% as of 2110 GMT, a 179.5-point discount to the S&P/ASX 200 index . The benchmark fell 0.5% on Monday.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.6% in early trade on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi) ((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters