Australia shares set for lower open, NZ index down

June 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set to open lower on Wednesday as hawkish comments from a U.S. Federal Reserve official kept a lid on investor mood, and local oil stocks were expected to see a slight pullback, tracking oil prices.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 25.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 1% on Tuesday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.5% in early trade.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan Editing by Chris Reese)

