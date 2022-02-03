Australia shares set for biggest weekly gain since late-December

Feb 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched higher on Friday, and were on track to post their biggest weekly gain since late-December, as investors took comfort in the central bank's decision to push back on market wagers for an early rate hike.

Firmer commodity prices over the course of the week also supported stocks in the resource-heavy bourse.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.2% at 7,092, as of 1230 GMT. The benchmark has gained 1.3% so far this week.

Earlier this week, the Reserve Bank of Australia said it was in no hurry to raise interest rates, but ended its A$275 billion ($194.40 billion) bond-buying campaign as expected.

Investor sentiment has been swinging between concerns over policy tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks and confidence in the global economic recovery.

Technology stocks .AXIJ recovered lost ground to gain 1.7% after a nearly 6% slump in the previous session. Shares of Xero Ltd XRO.AX, WiseTech Global WTC.AX and Computershare Ltd CPU.AX advanced as much as between 0.3% and 2.3% on Friday.

Financials .AXFJ gained about 0.2%, with Macquarie Group Ltd MQG.AX rising more than 1.2%.

Shares of Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX were set to record their best week since last May after the lender beat estimates for first-quarter profit and made headway in cutting costs.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose about 0.2%, with major oil and gas explorers Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos Ltd STO.AX climbing about 0.1% each.

REA Group Ltd REA.AX notched its best intraday session since Dec. 8 after the property online service provider posted strong half-yearly earnings.

Bucking the positive mood, miners .AXMM snapped a two-session winning streak to lose as much as 1.5%.

Heavyweights Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX and BHP Group Ltd BHP.AX dropped about 1.6% and 1.2%, respectively.

The greenback strengthened a day after dismal U.S. private payrolls data sent bullion prices to one-week highs, making the metal expensive for holders of other currencies. Tracking bullion prices, gold explorers .AXGD fell 0.3%, with Newcrest Mining NCM.AX dipping 0.2%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 slipped 0.7% to 12,243.05.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.