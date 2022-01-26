US Markets

Australia shares set for a weak start, NZ flat

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday as investors exit riskier assets after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it would likely hike interest rates in March, with concerns of surging local COVID-19 cases potentially weighing further.

Jan 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Thursday as investors exit riskier assets after the U.S. Federal Reserve indicated it would likely hike interest rates in March, with concerns of surging local COVID-19 cases potentially weighing further.

The local share price index futures fell 0.4%, a 67.6-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. Markets were closed on Wednesday for a public holiday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell marginally in early trade on Thursday.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese) ((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular