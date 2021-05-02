Australia shares set for a weak start, NZ edges up

May 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday, with local miners and oil companies expected to be under pressure, while investors keep an eye on half-yearly earnings from three of the four big banks over the week.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 30.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8% on Friday, losing half a percent during the week.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained marginally in early trade on Monday.

