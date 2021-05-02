Australia shares set for a weak start, NZ edges up

Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday, with local miners and oil companies expected to be under pressure, while investors keep an eye on half-yearly earnings from three of the four big banks over the week.

The local share price index futures fell 0.1%, a 30.8-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark fell 0.8% on Friday, losing half a percent during the week.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index gained marginally in early trade on Monday.

