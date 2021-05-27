Australia shares set for a positive start, NZ rises

May 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Friday, in line with global markets, as strong U.S. economic data solidified hopes of continuing economic recovery, while a rebound in iron ore is expected to boost blue-chip local miners.

The local share price index futures rose 0.8%, a 53.1-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed flat on Thursday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.3% to 12,277.80 in early trade.

