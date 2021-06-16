Australia shares set for a positive start; NZ falls

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, likely gaining from firmer energy stocks on strong oil prices, though gains may be capped by a negative mood on Wall Street overnight as the U.S. central bank projected interest rate hikes for 2023.

June 17 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open higher on Thursday, likely gaining from firmer energy stocks on strong oil prices, though gains may be capped by a negative mood on Wall Street overnight as the U.S. central bank projected interest rate hikes for 2023.

The local share price index futures added 0.08%, a 7.8-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark scaled a record high during Wednesday's session, closing 0.09% up.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index inched down 0.09% to 12,570.29 points in early trade. (Reporting by Yamini C S in Bengaluru; Editing by Leslie Adler) ((Yamini.CS@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters