Australia shares set for a negative start; NZ falls

Australian shares were poised to open lower on Monday, taking cues from U.S. stocks that languished on Friday after a Federal Reserve official predicted interest rates would rise in 2022.

The local share price index futures fell 1.5%, a 200.9-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 0.13% on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index fell 0.1% to 12543.14 points in early trade.

