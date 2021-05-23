Australia shares set for a muted start, NZ flat

May 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares are expected to open little changed on Monday, tracking mixed cues from Wall Street, while local miners are likely to be under pressure from retreating iron ore prices.

The local share price index futures fell 0.07%, a 4.3-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark ended 0.2% higher on Friday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index was trading flat in early trade.

