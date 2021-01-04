Australia shares seen lower, tracking weaker Wall Street

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, tracking a lacklustre performance on Wall Street, as health authorities continue to battle virus outbreaks domestically and around the world.

Jan 5 (Reuters) - Australian shares are set to open lower on Tuesday, tracking a lacklustre performance on Wall Street, as health authorities continue to battle virus outbreaks domestically and around the world.

The local share price index futures fell 0.5%, a 106.2-point discount to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark rose 1.5% on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index rose 0.9% by 10:58 GMT.

(Reporting by Soumyajit Saha in Bengaluru; editing by Richard Pullin) ((Soumyajit.Saha@thomsonreuters.com;)) ((For more information on DIARIES & DATA: U.S. earnings diary [RESF/US] Wall Street Week Ahead [.N/O] Global Economy Week Ahead [DATA/] ................................................................ For latest top breaking news across all markets

[NEWS1])) Keywords: AUSTRALIA STOCKS/MORNING

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More