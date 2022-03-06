Australia shares seen edging higher, NZ down

Australian shares were set to open on a positive note on Monday, with mining and energy stocks expected to boost sentiment on the local bourse amid elevated commodity prices, despite a weak lead from its Wall Street peers on Friday.

The local share price index futures rose nearly 0.4% an 8.2-point premium to the underlying S&P/ASX 200 index close. The benchmark closed 1.6% firmer last week.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index opened about 0.3% lower at 12,106.96 points in early trade.

