Australia shares scale over 3-month high on mining, energy boost

May 28 (Reuters) - Australian shares settled more than 1% higher on Friday, posting their best week in seven, as mining and energy stocks tracked an uptick in commodity prices, while strong U.S. data boosted hopes of an economic recovery and lifted sentiment globally.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 1.2% higher at 7,179.50, hitting its highest level since Feb. 20, and posting a weekly gain of 2.1%.

Metals and mining stocks .AXMM jumped 2%, adding 1.6% for the week, as iron ore futures rose after China said it planned to curb steel output to meet its peak carbon emission target. IRONORE/

Rio Tinto RIO.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX rose 2.6% and 2.9%, respectively. Fortescue Metals FMG.AX, on the other hand, slipped 0.7% after it raised the cost estimate for its Iron Bridge magnetite project for the second time this year.

Energy stocks .AXEJ gained 1.7% as oil prices climbed on promising U.S. economic data and expectations of a strong rebound in global fuel demand in the third quarter. O/R

Index heavyweights Santos STO.AX and Oil Search OSH.AX advanced 2.3% and 2.2%, respectively.

Financial stocks .AXFJ rose more than 1% with the "Big Four" Australian banks gaining between 1.1% and 1.4%.

The broader market was also aided by an uptick in U.S. shares overnight after data showed an improvement in the labour market.

A separate report by the Commerce Department confirmed that gross domestic product rose at a 6.4% annualised rate last quarter, compared with a 4.3% growth in the fourth.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.5% to 12,182.25, with real estate and utilities stocks being the biggest drags on the index.

The biggest loser on the index was Mercury NZ MCY.NZ, which fell 5.8% in its worst day since July 9, while Pushpay Holdings PPH.NZ slipped 2.9% to NZ$1.690.

