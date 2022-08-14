BHP

Australia shares rise on upbeat earnings, Wall St optimism

Contributor
Savyata Mishra Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares opened slightly higher on Monday, tracking a strong finish on the Wall Street last week on signs that U.S. inflation might have peaked, while upbeat earnings by blue-chip companies buoyed the domestic index.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.6% to 7,071 by 0039 GMT. The benchmark closed lower on Friday but ended the week 0.24% higher.

Elsewhere, Japan's Nikkei .N225 was up 0.53%, while S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were down 0.23%.

Corporate earnings in Australia will pick up pace through the week, with investors eyeing full-year results from global miner BHP Group BHP.AX, followed by Santos STO.AX and biotech firm CSL Ltd CSL.AX.

Aussie miners .AXMM rose 0.9%, as strong gains in steel producer Bluescope Steel BSL.AX and lithium miner Allkem Ltd AKE.AX - up as much as 5% and 3.7%, respectively - helped offset weaker iron ore prices. IRONORE/

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 0.5% after a 2% decline in crude oil prices on Friday amid recession fears. O/R

Among individual stocks, top loser Beach Energy BPT.AX slumped 10.5% to a month low, after its annual profit missed estimates, followed by a 6.7% drop in shares of Bendigo and Adelaide Bank BEN.AX.

Tech stocks .AXIJ outperformed the market with a 1.7% gain, led by Megaport MP1.AX rising 3.6%.

Aerial imagery firm Nearmap Ltd NEA.AX surged more than 34%, after getting a A$1.06 billion ($754.61 million) takeover bid from a U.S. private equity firm.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 gained 0.6% to 11,802.23.

Investors now await monetary policy meeting later this week, where the Reserve Bank of New Zealand is expected to deliver a fourth straight half-point rate hike to rein in stubbornly-high inflation.

($1 = 1.4051 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Savyata.mishra@thomsonreuters.com))

