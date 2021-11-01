Australia shares rise on tech boost; Westpac drops on profit miss

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed on Monday, kicking off the new month on a positive note, with domestic technology stocks catching the tailwind from a bounce on Wall Street, while Westpac WBC.AX dropped 5.3% after the lender missed annual profit estimates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.4% at 7,351.2, as of 0007 GMT. The benchmark closed 1.4% lower on Friday.

Elsewhere, S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 rose 0.2%.

Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX said it would return A$5.7 billion ($4.2 billion) to shareholders in dividends and a buyback, but profit at the No. 3 lender were below consensus Refinitiv forecast of A$5.5 billion despite more than doubling to A$5.35 billion.

Westpac, the best performing stock among the "Big Four" banks this year, dropped 5.3% and marked its worst intraday session since June 11, 2020.

The broader financials sub-index .AXFJ fell more than 1%.

Major indexes on Wall Street gained on Friday, as Microsoft Corp MSFT.O closed at a record high to offset losses in Amazon AMZN.O and Apple AAPL.O shares. .N

Australian technology stocks .AXIJ gained as much as 1.5%, with software firm Altium ALU.AX rising 3.4%.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ also rose, benefiting from a 1.2% rise in sector heavyweight CSL Ltd CSL.AX

Meanwhile, AusNet Services Ltd AST.AX said it agreed to a binding A$10.2 billion ($7.66 billion) takeover offer by Brookfield Asset Management Inc BAMa.TO, but added that rival bidder APA Group APA.AX was free to make a better counter-offer.

Shares of the energy infrastructure firm jumped as much as 5.3% to notch their highest in more than a month. AusNet was also among the top gainers in the benchmark index.

Miners, however, were set to record their fourth straight session of losses, as weaker iron ore prices pulled heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX down 0.2% and 0.9%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was down 0.3% at 13,061.3, driven lower by financial and industrial stocks.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.