Australia shares rise on tech, banking stocks as focus shifts to U.S inflation

June 10 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday, led by technology and banking stocks, while global markets closely watched for U.S inflation data for clues on how soon the Federal Reserve will start tapering its massive stimulus.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.4% higher at 7,302.5, a day after ending 0.3% lower.

Technology stocks .AXIJ were the best performers on the benchmark index, jumping 2% to close at a more than one-month high.

Buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay Ltd APT.AX gained 1%, while Iress Ltd IRE.AX marked its best session ever after local media reported that investment bank Barrenjoey was interested in buying a stake in the financial technology company.

Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbreaking, said the jump in tech stocks was not predicated on anything significant and that stocks like Afterpay were over-priced.

"I do think that the CPI figure is going to be on higher side, in which case we will see a tech sell-off," he warned.

Banks .AXFJ rose 0.4%, with three of the so-called "Big Four" closing in positive territory.

Domestic gold stocks .AXGD recorded gains, even as bullion prices remained largely subdued, with investors turning cautious ahead of the U.S. inflation data and a European Central Bank meeting. GOL/

Andromeda Metals ADN.AX surged 20.9% to close at its highest since April 21 after signing a binding offtake agreement with China-based Jiangsu Mineral Sources International Trading Co.

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 1.1% and capped gains on the index, as oil prices fell on weaker-than-expected fuel demand. O/R

Major oil and gas explorers Santos Ltd STO.AX and Woodside Petroleum Ltd WPL.AX fell 0.9% and 1.5% respectively, with the latter recording its worst session since May 21.

Shipbuilder Austal Ltd ASB.AX closed at a near one-week low after the country's corporate regulator launched a legal action for alleged disclosure breaches.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.4% lower at 12,518.01.

