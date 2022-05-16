BHP

Australia shares rise on miners, energy boost; Brambles sinks

Contributor
Navya Mittal Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/KIM KYUNG-HOON

Australian stocks inched higher on Tuesday, lifted by mining and energy companies, although a slide shares of Brambles Ltd and worries of a recession kept sentiment in check.

May 17 (Reuters) - Australian stocks inched higher on Tuesday, lifted by mining and energy companies, although a slide shares of Brambles Ltd and worries of a recession kept sentiment in check.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.3% to 7,113.0 by 0010 GMT, extending gains for a third straight session.

Brambles BXB.AX fell 6.8% to be the top loser on the benchmark after European private-equity firm CVC Capital Partners ended preliminary talks with the company over a potential A$20 billion ($14 billion) takeover offer.

Meanwhile, data showing a sharp fall in Chinese retail and factory activity in April, due to severely disrupted supply chains due to COVID-19 lockdowns, raised concerns of economic health globally.

Among other individual stocks and sectors, higher iron ore prices pushed miners .AXMM to climb 1.2%. BHP BHP.AX , Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX gained between 0.9% and 2.2%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ added 1.6% to lead gains on the benchmark as they tracked strong oil prices. Heavyweights Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos STO.AX were up nearly 2% and 2.2%, respectively.O/R

Technology stocks .AXIJ slipped up to 1.3%, tracking losses in its Wall Street peers. .N

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX fell 3.8%.

Financials .AXFJ advanced 0.5% with the "Big Four" banks rising 0.1%-0.87%.

Strong bullion prices led gold stocks .AXGD to rise 1.1%, with the country's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX up nearly 1%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.26% to 11,128.9 points.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHP RIO

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters