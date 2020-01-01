Australia shares rise on healthcare, technology gains

Australian shares inched higher on Thursday on their first trading day of the year, led by gains in healthcare and tech sectors amid thin trading volumes.

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched higher on Thursday on their first trading day of the year, led by gains in healthcare and tech sectors amid thin trading volumes.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.13% at 6,693.60 by 0116 GMT, with volumes nearly a sixth of its 30-day moving average. The benchmark fell 1.8% on Tuesday. Markets were closed for the New Year's Day public holiday on Wednesday.

Afterpay Ltd APT.AX rose as much as 2.7% and was among the top boosts to the Australian benchmark, after the Melbourne-based fintech firm said California had approved its lending license for the U.S. state.

That came as California rejected a similar application for Sezzle Inc SZL.AX, an Afterpay competitor, knocking that stock down 19.1% to its lowest since its July debut.

"They're (Afterpay) interpreting the report regarding the California decisions on the license as a positive in terms of business," Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking said.

Afterpay's gain helped the technology sector .AXIJ climb almost 1% for its best session since Dec. 27.

Drugmaker CSL CSL.AX advanced as much as 1%, in its biggest intraday percentage gain in over a week, while Cochlear COH.AX strengthened 1.3% in its best session since Dec. 18. This helped the healthcare index .AXHJ climb about 0.9% higher.

The energy sector .AXEJ rose 0.4%, helped by index heavyweight Santos STO.AX which gained 0.7%in its best session in over a week, while Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX rose as much as 0.4%.

Oil prices notched the biggest annual gain in three years in 2019, supported by a thaw in the prolonged U.S.-China trade war and ongoing supply cuts from major oil producers. O/R

Meanwhile, the heavyweight Australian financial sector .AXFJ slipped as much as 0.6% to a three-week low, with all the "big four" banks trading in the negative territory.

The broader mining index .AXMM fell as much as 0.4% to its lowest since Dec. 24, due to a more than 1% fall among gold-related stocks .AXGD.

Gold miner Perseus Mining PRU.AX was among top losers in the mining sector, shedding as much as 3%, while peer Dacian Gold DCN.AX dropped over 4%.

New Zealand markets were closed for a public holiday.

