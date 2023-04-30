News & Insights

Australia shares rise on healthcare, energy stocks' boost

April 30, 2023 — 09:02 pm EDT

Written by Archishma Iyer for Reuters ->

May 1 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday, led by healthcare and energy stocks, while positive data from the U.S. last week hinting the Federal Reserve could possibly pause its aggressive interest rate hike campaign also aided sentiment.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose about 0.5% to 7,348.7 by 0035 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.2% higher on Friday.

Global markets showed positive signs on Friday, after core inflation from the world's biggest economy was shown to be slowing, even as it remained over the desired level of the Fed. MKTS/GLOB

Investors will now keenly await rate decision from the Reserve Bank of Australia in the coming week to get an idea of the trajectory that the central bank is willing to adopt.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ led the gains, rising as much as 1.7% in their best day in about two weeks, with index major CSL Ltd CSL.AX trading 1.3% higher.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose 1.3% aided by elevated Brent Crude prices, with sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX gaining 0.8% and 1.3%, respectively.

Separately, Origin Energy ORG.AX raised its FY23 earnings guidance for its energy markets business due to stronger-than-expected contribution from U.K.-based clean energy and technology business Octopus Energy. Shares rose 0.2%.

Financials .AXFJ traded 0.4% higher, with the country's 'big four' banks climbing between 0.5% and 1%.

The mining index .AXMM was down about 0.3% as iron ore prices in top steel-producer China took a hit, owing to decreasing demand and loss of production. IRONORE/

Gold stocks lost 0.6%, with Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX dropping 0.9% and 0.5% respectively.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.5% to 11,962.65.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com;))

