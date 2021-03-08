Australia shares rise on firm commodity prices, passage of U.S. stimulus plan

Iron ore miners gain as China import data shows firm demand

March 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday led by gains in heavyweight resource stocks on stronger commodity prices, while the passage of a $1.9 trillion U.S. COVID-19 relief plan and strong trade data from China raised hopes for a quicker economic recovery.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.4% to end at 6,739.60. The benchmark fell 0.7% on Friday.

Over the weekend, the U.S. Senate passed President Joe Biden's COVID-19 relief plan, one of the largest stimulus bills in U.S. history, while data showed that the U.S. economy created more jobs than expected in February, boosting risk appetite globally.

News out of Asia was also positive, with data on Sunday showing China's iron ore imports rose 2.8% for the first two months of 2021, as demand for the steelmaking ingredient was supported by a firm consumption outlook.

Price of iron ore, Australia's biggest export to top consumer China, has surged in recent months, boosting shares of major miners of the commodity.

BHP Group BHP.AX rose 2.4%, while rival Rio Tinto RIO.AX added nearly 3%. The smaller Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX inched marginally higher.

Gold miners .AXGD also rallied, with Anglogold Ashanti AGG.AX surging nearly 5%. Gold prices rose as the passage of the U.S. stimulus package boosted the bullion's appeal as a hedge against inflation.

Energy companies .AXEJ rose after brent crude futures surged above $70 a barrel for the first time since the pandemic began. Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX rose 0.8%, while Beach Energy BPT.AX jumped 4.1%. O/R

Bucking the broader trend, Santos STO.AX fell 2.7% after its largest shareholder, Chinese energy company ENN Group, sold about a third of its stake worth A$785 million ($605 million) in the Australian company.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.8% to finish the session at 12,085.18. Medical devices maker Fisher & Paykel Healthcare FPH.NZ was the top loser, down 4.2%.

