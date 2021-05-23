Australia shares rise on energy boost; U.S. inflation data in focus

May 24 (Reuters) - Australian shares inched higher on Monday, helped by a rise in energy stocks, while investors looked to U.S. inflation data due later this week that could determine the Federal Reserve's monetary policy stance.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO flitted between positive and negative territories before trading 0.4% higher at 7,058.9 by 0115 GMT. The benchmark ended up 0.2% on Friday.

The energy index .AXEJ rose 0.5%, boosted by higher crude prices. Whitehaven Coal Ltd WHC.AX, up 2.5%, and fuel refiner Ampol Ltd ALD.AX were the top gainers on the subindex.

Eyeing core inflation data in the United States, investors were worried that a high reading could revive talks of an early tapering in the Fed's bond-buying programme.

Among other stocks and sectors, the IT index .AXIJ rose 0.2%, led by Codan Ltd CDA.AX, up 2.8%, and followed by Nuix Ltd NXL.AX, gaining 2.6%.

The metals and mining index .AXMM fell 0.1% on slumping iron ore prices after top steel producer China stepped up efforts to cool a blistering demand-driven rally in raw material prices. IRONORE/

The mining trio — BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX — fell between 0.1% and 0.9%.

Financial stocks .AXFJ dipped 0.1%, led lower by AMP Ltd AMP.AX, down 3.6%. Macquarie Group Ltd MQG.AX lost 2.3%.

However, buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) firm Zip Co Z1P.AX was the biggest gainer on the benchmark after announcing expansion to Europe and Middle East by acquiring two companies there for about A$160 million ($123.76 million).

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.4% to 12,415.7.

Synlait Milk Ltd SML.NZ was the biggest loser on the index after the dairy producer forecast annual loss due to COVID-19 disruption to its key "daigou" supply channel to China.

