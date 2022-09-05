Australia shares rise on commodity boost; cenbank meet in focus

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Tuesday, boosted by gains in energy and mining stocks as commodity prices firmed globally, while investors also awaited the central bank's interest rate decision.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose about 0.5% to 6,885.4 by 0055 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.3% higher on Monday.

Market participants expect the Reserve Bank of Australia to raise key policy rates by 50 basis points for the fourth consecutive time at its policy meeting at 0430 GMT, in a bid to temper red-hot inflation pressures, which had hit a two-decade high, according to a Reuters poll.

However, the poll also indicated the central bank, which has raised rates by a total of 175 basis points since May to 1.85%, could moderate the pace of hikes for the rest of the year.

"The market is pricing in a peak cash rate a bit above 3.8% by mid-2023," analysts from ANZ Research wrote, "Today's announcement will need to be on the hawkish side to get the market to price more in."

Leading gains on the benchmark index, miners .AXMM rose as much as 1.5%, after iron ore prices rebounded in China despite lingering COVID-19 concerns, with the mining triumvirate of Rio Tinto RIO.AX, Fortescue Metals FMG.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX gaining between 0.3% and 1.8%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ gained 0.8%, tracking high Brent crude prices, with sector heavyweight Santos STO.AX jumping 0.2%.

Domestic technology stocks .AXIJ climbed 1.2% higher, with index majors including accounting software firm Xero Ltd XRO.AX and ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX rising 1.7% and 0.2%, respectively.

The financial subindex .AXFJ firmed about 0.1%, with National Australia Bank NAB.AX and Westpac WBC.AX gaining 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.

In New Zealand, however, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell about 0.2% to 11,594.9.

(Reporting by Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Archishma.Iyer@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.