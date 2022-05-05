Australia shares rise on commodities, tech boost after Fed softens stance

By Roushni Nair

May 5 - Australian shares climbed on Thursday, with commodity and technology stocks leading gains, tracking U.S. peers after the Federal Reserve struck a less hawkish tone than was expected while raising rates by half a percentage point.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended up 0.8% at 7,364.7, clocking gains for the first time this week. The benchmark closed 0.2% lower on Wednesday.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said members were not "actively considering" a 75-basis-point rate hike, tempering some market expectations for an aggressive tightening path. MKTS/GLOB

Highlighting the implications of the Fed's widely expected rate hike, CommSec market analyst Steven Daghlian said markets reacted positively to the Fed's decision as it was in line with what was already anticipated with no major surprises.

Fed chair ruling out a more aggressive rate hike is helping U.S. markets with Australia following suit, Daghlian added.

Local miners .AXMM advanced 1.6% to snap a three-day losing streak, with heavyweights BHP BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX rising 0.2% and 3.3%, respectively.

Domestic technology shares .AXIJ surged 2.5% to mark their best day in a month, with ASX-listed shares of Block SQ2.AX and software producer Xero XRO.AX gaining 2% and 3.6%, respectively.

Shares of Rio Tinto RIO.AX jumped 0.5% after the miner said it was open to talks with the Serbian government about its Jadar lithium project.

Leading gains on the benchmark, gold miners .AXGD jumped 3%, posting their best day since early March, with sector leaders Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star NST.AX climbing 2.4% and 1.8%, respectively.

The energy sub-index .AXEJ surged 2% after oil prices extended gains on the back of a European Union proposal for new sanctions against Russia. O/R

Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos STO.AX rose 2.0% and 1.2% each.

Meanwhile, shares of Qantas Airways QAN.AX slipped as much as 2% after the company said it would buy the remaining 80% stake in Alliance Aviation Services AQZ.AX.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.6% to 11,747.57.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

