Australia shares rise as tech stocks track Wall Street strength

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Tuesday, aided by tech stocks tracking a positive overnight finish on the Wall Street after the U.S. earnings season kicked in to high gear, while gains in domestic energy stocks and miners further supported the index.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.3% at 7465.2 points, as of 2338 GMT, set for its sixth straight session of gains.

On the Wall Street, Dow Industrials and S&P 500 closed at record highs overnight, bolstering tech stocks back home. .N

Aussie tech sector .AXIJ rose 1.5% with buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay Ltd APT.AX leading gains in the sub-index, up 4%.

Miners .AXMM rose as much as 0.7% after iron prices recovered from last week's selloff. IRONORE/

Lithium miner Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX surged up to 8.6% and was among the top gainers in the sub-index after it announced the sealing of a joint venture deal with steelmaker POSCO 047050.KS. L4N2RM025

Casino operator Crown Resorts CWN.AX was the top gainer in the benchmark index, soaring up to 12.8% on being granted a two-year grace period to improve its Melbourne casino operations, rather than being immediately stripped of its licence to operate in Australia's second-most populous city.

Shares of rival Star Entertainment SGR.AX also advanced to notch the second spot in the ASX 200 index.

Oil Search OSH.AX was up 1.3% after the company had reported that its third-quarter operating revenue more than doubled. Simultaneously, the country's biggest fuel supplier Ampol Ltd ALD.AX also delivered a quarterly profit surge, pushing shares up 1.1%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose as much as 0.4% following an extended weekend. Kathmandu Holdings KMD.NZ climbed 3.1% and was the top gainer in the index.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

