Australia shares rise as tech stocks track Wall Street higher

Savyata Mishra Reuters
Australian shares ticked higher on Wednesday as tech stocks tracked an overnight rally in their U.S. peers and miners advanced on robust commodity prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.27% to 6,995.9 in early trade, after closing flat on Tuesday.

Overnight, the S&P 500 .SPX closed at a record high and the Nasdaq composite index jumped, as investors remained unfazed by the halt in Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine rollout and strong U.S. inflation. .N

In Australia, technology stocks .AXIJ jumped 2.1%, led by a 3.2% rise in Nearmap Ltd NEA.AX and a 3.11% gain in NEXTDC Ltd NXT.AX.

Miners .AXMM climbed 0.6% as iron ore and copper prices ticked up on strong demand. IRONORE/MET/L

Gold stocks .AXGD rose 2.2% as bullion prices bounced off a more than one-week low on Tuesday after data showed strong U.S. inflation. GOL/

Resolute Mining Ltd RSG.AX jumped 9.57%, while Auteco Minerals Ltd AUT.AX gained 5%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ fell 0.6%, despite oil prices settling higher overnight on strong Chinese import data. O/R

Beach Energy Ltd BPT.AX slipped 2.1%, while Oil Search Ltd OSH.AX lost 1.38%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 climbed 0.27% ahead of a central bank meeting where it is expected to leave interest rates and its quantitative easing programme unchanged.

