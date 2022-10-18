Australia shares rise as strong U.S. corporate earnings boost banks, tech stocks

Oct 19 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose for a second straight session on Wednesday, led by banking and technology shares, as overnight Wall Street gains on positive earnings reports boosted sentiment.

The S&P ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.1%, or 6.8 points, to 6,786 by 2348 GMT, after ending 1.7% higher on Tuesday.

Financial shares .AXFJ rose 0.4%, led by the 'Big Four' lenders - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, National Australia Bank NAB.AX, Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX and Australia and New Zealand Banking ANX.AX - rising between 0.3% and 0.8%.

Wall Street bank Goldman Sachs GS.N reported a smaller-than-expected fall in profit, one of the factors that drove U.S. indices to a higher close. .N

However, heavyweight mining firms .AXMM fell 0.5%. BHP Group BHP.AX retreated 1.2% and was the top drag on the benchmark index despite iron ore production rising in the September quarter.

Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX fell 1% and 0.1%, respectively.

Energy stocks .AXEJ dropped 1.8%, after oil prices settled lower on fears of high supply from the United States and lower demand from China. O/R

Shares in Whitehaven Coal WHC.AX lost 1.4% after the company reported a 23% drop in quarterly production due to flooding in New South Wales, where its projects are located.

Origin Energy ORG.AX was down 0.6% even as Australia's No.2 power producer said it expected a sharp rise in underlying earnings from its energy markets business in the 2023 financial year due to higher natural gas prices.

Strong earnings reports from Wall Street especially boosted the local tech sector, with the sub-index .AXIJ rising 0.4%. Xero .XRO.AX rose 1.1%, while WiseTech Global WTC.AX rose 0.8%.

Australia will report employment data for September on Thursday.

In New Zealand, the S&P/NZX 50 index .NX50 rose 0.7%, or 80.36 points, to 10,927.7. Air New Zealand AIR.NZ and Fletcher Building FBU.NZ were the top gainers on the benchmark index, rising 3.3% and 2.6%, respectively.

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

