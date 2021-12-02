Australia shares rise as Omicron shock eases; set for fourth weekly loss

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares gained ground on Friday, as the initial shock of the Omicron coronavirus variant weaned away and the market looked to recoup some of its losses from earlier in the week when the new variant cases were reported in the country.

The benchmark S&P ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.33% at 7,249.1 by 2351 GMT, but was on track to lose 0.6% for the week in its fourth weekly loss.

Heavyweight miners .AXMM lifted the index, surging as much as 1.9%, with blue-chip miners BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Rinto RIO.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX advancing between 2% and 3.5%.

Banks .AXFJ gained about 0.8%, rising for a fourth straight session, with all the "Big Four" banks trading in the positive.

Top two lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX and National Australia Bank NAB.AX gained more than 1% each.

Oil stocks .AXEJ, too, rose as much as 1.6% after oil prices settled more than 1% higher overnight. Oil Search OSH.AX climbed as much as 2.5%, while Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos Ltd STO.AX gained about 1.7% each.

Bucking the trend, gold stocks .AXGD lost as much as 2.1% as bullion prices hit a one-month low on fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve would raise interest rates earlier than expected. GOL/

Newcrest Mining NCM.AX fell as much as 2.4% to a two-month low, and Northern Star Resources NST.AX shed up to 1.8%.

Biotech giant and Australia's fourth largest company by market value CSL Ltd CSL.AX declined more than 1%. According to media reports, CSL is in exclusive talks to buy Swiss drugmaker Vifor Pharma VIFN.S in a A$10 billion ($7.09 billion) deal.

However, both CSL and Vifor declined to comment on the media speculation.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.21% to 12,697.

($1 = 1.4110 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Harshita Swaminathan; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((Harshita.Swaminathan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.