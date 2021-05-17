Australia shares rise as gold, iron ore miners gain

May 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose for a third straight session on Tuesday, as the resource heavy index benefited from higher iron ore and gold prices, though subdued tech stocks capped further gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index .AXJO rose 0.6% to 7,063.8 by 0037 GMT, after closing 0.1% higher on Monday.

The mining subindex .AXMM, the largest constituent of the benchmark, was among top gainers, firming up to 2% and on track for its biggest intraday percentage change in a week as iron ore prices rose on a continuing surge in steel output. IRONORE/

Global miners Rio Tinto Ltd RIO.AX rose 1.6%, while peer BHP Ltd BHP.AX gained as much as 2%.

Gold stocks .AXGD climbed more than 3% as bullion prices scaled a more than three-month high, as U.S. Treasury yields remained subdued. GOL/

Sector heavyweight Newcrest Mining Ltd NCM.AX gained as much as 3.3% to hit a six-month high, while explorer Bellevue Gold Ltd BGL.AX rose up to 3.9%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose after an overnight rise in oil prices, with Santos Ltd STO.AX hitting a 10-week high.

Blue-chip financial stocks .AXFJ also saw gains with all the "Big four" banks trading in the positive territory.

A weak lead from Wall Street hurt domestic technology stocks .AXIJ, and weighed on overall sentiment.

Buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay Ltd APT.AX was down 1.6%, while aerial imagery tech firm Nearmap Ltd NEA.AX fell 3.2%.

James Hardie Industries JHX.AX slumped up to 6.2%, as its higher forecast for fiscal 2022 missed brokerage Citi's estimates.

Shares of the Dublin-based company were on track for their worst session since Nov. 10.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.1% to 12,420.96, with Kathmandu Holdings Ltd KMD.NZ and Meridian Energy Ltd MEL.NZ leading gains.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.